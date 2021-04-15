Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office to host collection site Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 24, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a prescription drug collection site to help the community dispose of prescription drugs in a responsible way.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, the sheriff’s office will be collecting unwanted or unused prescription drugs.

If you can’t make it on Saturday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says there is a secure drop box in their lobby that is available for the community to dispose of unused prescription medications, which is accessible 24 hours a day.

To find a prescription drug collection box near you, click here.

