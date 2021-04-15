Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office to host collection site Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(WLUC)
By Madison Greer
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 24, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a prescription drug collection site to help the community dispose of prescription drugs in a responsible way.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, the sheriff’s office will be collecting unwanted or unused prescription drugs.

If you can’t make it on Saturday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says there is a secure drop box in their lobby that is available for the community to dispose of unused prescription medications, which is accessible 24 hours a day.

To find a prescription drug collection box near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more
Phone Scam
Virginia State Police warning residents about phone scam
File image
Officials: 4 arrested after investigation into cocaine trafficking organization
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Ashley Renee Campbell, 27, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Ashley Renee Campbell

Latest News

Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
Virginia State University
VSU receives $1 million initiative for STEM program
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Virginia Tech Memorial
Virginia Tech commemorates 14th anniversary of mass shooting; flags lowered
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Three children, one adult dead in overnight Chesterfield house fire