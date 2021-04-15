Advertisement

Blue Ridge Tunnel to expand parking on the east end

By Chelsea Church
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Since opening back in November, the Blue Ridge Tunnel has been a popular spot. It’s become so popular that crews are now working to provide more space for even more visitors.

“It’s this 20-year project, but we also had COVID, so people are looking for things to do outside,” Director of Nelson County Parks and Recreation Claire Richardson said.

Since the tunnel opened on November 20, 2020, there have been roughly 50,000 visitors, and the influx of visitors created a bit of a problem.

“We have people parking all over the place, up and down Afton Depot Lane, so we knew that there was a need, and it became more immediate,” Richardson said.

Crews are working to make more room for visitors to the Blue Ridge Tunnel trail by adding additional parking.

Over the next three to four weeks, the eastern side of the tunnel in Afton will be closed, so you’ll want to avoid that area.

“This parking project will allow an additional 25 spots,” Richardson said.

That will create a total of around 37 parking spaces on the east end, which Nelson County Parks and Rec says is a bit more popular.

“The eastern parking lot, the eastern trail also allows for flatter access, and we’ve seen higher visitation on that side despite the number of spaces,” Richardson said.

There are around 25 parking spaces currently on the west end.

“We will be adding interpretive signs for the west because we have them on the east but not the west, so we will be doing that soon, and like I said, addressing parking on the west at some point down the road,” Richardson said.

While the Eastern Trailhead and parking lot will be closed for a few weeks, the west entrance on the Waynesboro side is still open. It’s bit of a longer hike to the tunnel, but well worth it. If that parking lot is full when you visit, parks and rec is asking that you come back another time.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more
Phone Scam
Virginia State Police warning residents about phone scam
File image
Officials: 4 arrested after investigation into cocaine trafficking organization
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Ashley Renee Campbell, 27, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Ashley Renee Campbell

Latest News

Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
Virginia State University
VSU receives $1 million initiative for STEM program
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Virginia Tech Memorial
Virginia Tech commemorates 14th anniversary of mass shooting; flags lowered
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Three children, one adult dead in overnight Chesterfield house fire