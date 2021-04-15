Colleges in the Valley discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Local universities are discussing plans for the fall semester and how they will keep students, staff and faculty safe during the pandemic.

Some of those universities are beginning to think about whether or not to require students and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.

In a statement sent to WHSV, James Madison University says in part, “The university strongly encourages all members of the university to get vaccinated, but it is our understanding that there is no legal basis to require the COVID-19 vaccine. As federal and state guidance evolves, the university will evaluate the health benefits and potential risks moving forward.”

Eastern Mennonite University says they are still collecting information before they can make a decision.

Bridgewater College Associate Dean of Students for Health and Wellness Neal Rittenhouse says staff have been working closely with the Virginia Department of Health. He says the best the college can do right now is educate students about the vaccines.

“The best tool at our disposal right now at controlling the spread of COVID-19 is vaccination,” Rittenhouse said. “So we are encouraging it, and providing all the information that we can so that it’s as easy to consume and digest for our campus community as possible.”

Rittenhouse says they are leaving the decision up to the students.

“Making the decision to ask people to vaccinate or even mandate people to vaccinate is a complicated and important one, so we’re doing the best we can to stay connected to the people who know best,” Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse says Bridgewater College is planning for an in-person fall semester.

