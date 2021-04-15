Advertisement

Divers to examine capsized lift boat off Louisiana coast

By Robb Hays
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Divers have arrived to examine the lift boat that capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon, La., Tuesday, the United States Coast Guard confirmed.

USCG Petty Officer Carlos Galarza said private divers have been contracted to perform the mission.

Galarza said the first dive is planned for Thursday afternoon, depending on weather conditions. The lift boat capsized during a severe storm, with 19 people on board.

Six victims were safely rescued and one was found deceased.

The other 12 workers remain missing, Galarza said Thursday morning. Many family members of the missing have been calling for divers to search the vessel to see if any victims are trapped inside.

The Coast Guard said Wednesday it had already covered more than 1,440 square miles in its searching for the missing workers.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more
Phone Scam
Virginia State Police warning residents about phone scam
File image
Officials: 4 arrested after investigation into cocaine trafficking organization
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Ashley Renee Campbell, 27, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Ashley Renee Campbell

Latest News

Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award...
‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
President Joe Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift former President...
Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift Trump cap
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Coordination Center of the Russian Government in...
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Mayor Mike Elliott said he didn’t agree with police using pepper spray, tear gas and paintballs...
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters