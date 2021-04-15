ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun

UPDATED 4/16

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — In an email to parents, East Rockingham High School (ERHS) Principal Eric Baylor said school administration became aware that a student was in the possession of an “Airsoft BB Gun” while in school on Thursday morning.

The email says school administration became aware of the BB gun at approximately 8:40 a.m., and out of an abundance of caution, school administrators and the School Resource Officer brought the student to the office for questioning about the situation.

The email says the student immediately acknowledged he had the BB gun and gave it to school administrators without incident.

In the email, Principal Baylor acknowledged the number of law enforcement personnel and vehicles at the school during the incident, but said “at no time was there a direct threat to student safety.”

Baylor said the email was sent to “be proactive and transparent with parents about situations like this that occur in the school.”

On Friday, April 16, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the student was charged with a misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm.

