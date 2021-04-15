JMU defeats Drexel in PKs, advances to CAA title match

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team defeated Drexel Thursday afternoon in the semifinals of the CAA Championship.

Drexel scored first in the match with a Chris Donovan goal in the 15th minute. It marked only the second goal scored against the Dukes all season. JMU responded in the 22nd minute when Yanis Lelin delivered a free kick into the box and CAA Rookie of the Year Axel Ahlander found the back of the net with a beautiful header to tie the match at one goal apiece.

Neither team scored through the remainder of regulation and two overtime periods, sending the match to a penalty kick shootout. In the 10th round of PKs, JMU goalkeeper TJ Bush delivered a huge save to give the Dukes an advantage. Following Bush’s save, Ahlander stepped up and scored a penalty kick to send James Madison to Saturday’s CAA Championship final match with an 8-7 win in the PK shootout. James Madison will try to win its third straight CAA title Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.