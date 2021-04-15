Advertisement

JMU defeats Drexel in PKs, advances to CAA title match

By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team defeated Drexel Thursday afternoon in the semifinals of the CAA Championship.

Drexel scored first in the match with a Chris Donovan goal in the 15th minute. It marked only the second goal scored against the Dukes all season. JMU responded in the 22nd minute when Yanis Lelin delivered a free kick into the box and CAA Rookie of the Year Axel Ahlander found the back of the net with a beautiful header to tie the match at one goal apiece.

Neither team scored through the remainder of regulation and two overtime periods, sending the match to a penalty kick shootout. In the 10th round of PKs, JMU goalkeeper TJ Bush delivered a huge save to give the Dukes an advantage. Following Bush’s save, Ahlander stepped up and scored a penalty kick to send James Madison to Saturday’s CAA Championship final match with an 8-7 win in the PK shootout. James Madison will try to win its third straight CAA title Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more
Phone Scam
Virginia State Police warning residents about phone scam
File image
Officials: 4 arrested after investigation into cocaine trafficking organization
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Ashley Renee Campbell, 27, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Ashley Renee Campbell

Latest News

Dukes to host Richmond in pivotal game Saturday afternoon
Dukes to host Richmond in pivotal game Saturday afternoon
JMU men's soccer defeats Drexel in PKs to advance to CAA championship match
JMU men's soccer defeats Drexel in PKs to advance to CAA championship match
JMU defense to face toughest test
JMU defense to face toughest test Saturday against Richmond
JMU women's lacrosse defeats William & Mary, 14-4
JMU women's lacrosse defeats William & Mary, 14-4