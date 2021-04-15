Local hotels prepare for graduation weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With vaccinations going the way they are, local colleges like James Madison University are planning for in-person graduation. Hotel Madison is 95% booked for that weekend and reservations have been shifting around now that the celebration is spread out on May 6th, 7th and 8th.

Hotel general manager Paul Gladd said that the staff feels ready for the uptick in guests, but they are remaining cautiously optimistic.

“We’ve been preparing, we haven’t been tested at that level yet, but we’ve passed the test that we’ve experienced,” he said. “I know the CAA tournament that was hosted here in Harrisonburg at JMU was a really good test for us too because we were hosting 5 of the teams, and all the families and supporters that follow them.”

Gladd said the hotel has been busy on the weekends, but they have not yet returned to normal.

“With the restrictions that are in place regarding group gatherings, our group business is very slow, though it’s starting to open up. I think we’re just more excited than actually seeing it yet,” he said, “And the phones are ringing more for future reservations.”

Other local lodgings like Friendly City Inn have been booked up as well.

“We are pretty much booked up for the 6th, 7th, 8th, that weekend around JMU’s graduation,” said Becca Graham, one of the owners of the Friendly City Inn in Harrisonburg. “We’re also almost full for the first weekend of the 30th and the 1st, I think EMU is having a couple of ceremonies that weekend, as well. So both of those weekends are looking pretty full for us which is great.”

