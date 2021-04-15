Advertisement

Officials: 4 arrested after investigation into cocaine trafficking organization

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports four members of an alleged cocaine trafficking organization were arrested on Thursday, April 15, following a yearlong investigation.

In a press release from the task force, officials say the members of the cocaine trafficking organization were identified last April. The press release says through the course of the investigation, task force officers completed numerous controlled purchases of cocaine from multiple suspects within the organization.

Officials say, as a result of the controlled purchases, approximately 203 grams of cocaine with a street value of $9,100 was seized by task force members.

The task force says on April 15, officials obtained and executed search warrants at four of the suspect’s residences in Winchester and Frederick County, where approximately 308 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of methamphetamine, nine firearms and $5,578 were seized.

The following individuals were charged and arrested, per the press release:

  • Samuel Resendiz Hernandez, 24, of Winchester, VA, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, and conspiracy.
  • Norberto Bautista Robles, 25, of Winchester, VA, was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, two counts of possession of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a person wo is not a citizen of the United States.
  • Charles Arthur Perkins, Jr, 68, of Winchester, VA, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/ll controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, and conspiracy.
  • Rafael Velazquez-Bautista, 25, of Winchester, VA, was arrested and charged with distribution of a schedule I/ll controlled substance.

