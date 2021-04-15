Senators Warner, Kaine reintroduce legislation to enact gun violence prevention measures

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — On Thursday, April 15, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine reintroduced legislation to federally enact a series of commonsense gun violence prevention measures adopted by Virginia last year.

The legislation is known as the Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act. It includes provisions to close current background check loopholes, mandate reporting of lost and stolen firearms, prevent children from accessing firearms and implement a one-handgun-a-month policy, according to a press release from Senator Kaine’s office.

Per the press release, the following shows a more in-depth look at the legislation’s provisions:

Universal Background Checks: Closes loopholes in existing federal law by requiring background checks on all firearm sales and transfers, with exemptions for certain family members, law enforcement officers, servicemembers, hunting, target shooting, and self-defense.

One-Handgun-a-Month: Limits purchases of handguns to one per month to curtail the stockpiling and trafficking of firearms.

Reporting of Lost or Stolen Firearms: Requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to the appropriate state or local law enforcement agency within 48 hours. State and local law enforcement agencies would be directed to report data collected to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.

Preventing Firearm Access to Minors: Promotes responsible gun ownership and safe storage practices by holding individuals liable for leaving a loaded, unsecured gun in the presence of a minor.

Protection Order Prohibitions: Strengthens safeguards for victims of domestic violence by closing the “boyfriend loophole,” which currently allows abusive non-spousal partners to possess firearms, and expands firearms laws to prohibit persons convicted of dating violence or stalking from possessing firearms.

Extreme Risk Protection Orders: Establishes a federal extreme risk protection order process to temporarily remove firearms from individuals who pose a high risk of harming themselves or others and incentivizes states to implement their own extreme risk protection laws and court protocols.

