Advertisement

Study looks at weight gain during pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At the beginning of the pandemic, when a majority of states across the U.S. issued shelter-in-place orders to slow the spread of COVID-19, many people became more sedentary, may have turned to food for comfort, and, according to a recent study, may have gained weight.

In a study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, researchers looked at weight measurements of nearly 270 participants from Feb. 1 to June 1 of 2020.

On average, those studied gained around 1.8 pounds per month during shelter-in-place orders that were issued in March and April, said one researcher involved with the study.

Researchers said the weight gain in those studied happened regardless of where a person lived or whether they had other medical conditions.

“Weight gain during the pandemic is so common,” said Stephanie Mansour, a health and fitness expert.

If you’re in the same boat, four simple things can help you get back on track.

First, pump up the protein.

“By eating more protein, you’re going to help stabilize your blood sugar levels, which is going to cut down on that mindless grazing throughout the day,” Mansour said.

Next, drink lots of water.

Mansour said many people mistake being thirsty for being hungry. Before you eat anything, she said to have a glass of water.

Third, make movement more fun. It may make you more likely to want to exercise.

“Something that’s attainable: It could be a 20-minute walk,” Mansour said. “It could be yoga stretching at your desk. It could be an ab routine in the morning to wake up your core and fire you up to start the day.”

Finally, Mansour said to get your head in the game, and to give yourself some grace instead of criticizing yourself.

“Whatever you can say to yourself each and every day to foster a positive relationship with yourself is going to make you want to make healthier food choices and get in a workout,” she said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more
Phone Scam
Virginia State Police warning residents about phone scam
File image
Officials: 4 arrested after investigation into cocaine trafficking organization
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Ashley Renee Campbell, 27, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Ashley Renee Campbell

Latest News

Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award...
‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
President Joe Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift former President...
Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift Trump cap
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Coordination Center of the Russian Government in...
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Mayor Mike Elliott said he didn’t agree with police using pepper spray, tear gas and paintballs...
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters