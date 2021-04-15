Advertisement

Those without internet access can now call Augusta Health to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointment

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — In Augusta Health’s latest COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, the hospital highlighted its Vaccine Call Center, which can answer questions about the vaccine and help to schedule vaccination appointments for those who don’t have internet access.

Central Shenandoah Health District residents can call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Clinic Center at 540-332-5122 from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For those who have access to the internet, vaccine appointments can still be made online at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

So far, Augusta Health says 58,529 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the hospital’s vaccination clinics, and 26,859 community members have been fully vaccinated.

