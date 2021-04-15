Advertisement

Virginia flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Capitol Police officer

William “Billy” Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police.
William “Billy” Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police.(Capitol Police photo)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has ordered US and Virginia flags flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of a Capitol Police officer from Virginia killed when a driver hit a barricade.

The order reads as follows:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of United States Capitol Police Officer William F. “Billy” Evans, of Burke, Virginia.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, April 15, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, 14th day of April, 2021.

Sincerely,

Ralph S. Northam

