Wanted: Ashley Renee Campbell

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ashley Renee Campbell, 27, is wanted by the local police.

Campbell is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for three charges of drug possession and failing to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

