Woman celebrates 100th birthday at Gypsy Hill Park

By Chelsea Church
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Family and friends were at Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park Thursday celebrating a very special birthday. Millie Harman-Duvall turned 100 years old.

People came to wish her well with flowers and cards, and Mrs. Millie had something for them too — some advice.

“Well just keep your trust in the Lord. Trust in the Heavenly Father, and he will take care of you,” she said.

To mark this milestone, Mrs. Millie and her family are giving away 100 free balloons. She says she wanted a fun way to give back to the community that she grew up in.

“She’s just an amazing woman all around. She cares for everyone and everything,” Dreama Harman, Millie’s great-granddaughter said.

