AAA reminds drivers to get your car checked before heading on a trip

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people will be hitting the road for a vacation this summer.

Brent Stegner with AAA said they are seeing more people coming to get their cars checked out because more people are out on the road.

Stegner recommends getting your fluids, car battery and tires checked because some cars haven’t been used much in the pandemic.

“If you don’t that and you take a trip, you know, it may not break down, but it is not running as effectively or efficiently as it could be,” Stegner said.

“The issue is you just don’t know. If you think about it, when our vehicles are at home or we’re driving them back and forth to the grocery store, we don’t as consumers check our vehicles very well because we aren’t professionals,” Stegner said.

He said they are seeing a lot of drained batteries coming in to shops from not being used.

