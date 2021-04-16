Amherst County community reflects on 2018 tornado

ELON, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday marks a somber milestone for Leecy Fink.

She sits on her Elon porch, reflecting on the events of not so long ago.

“It feels good to feel like we’re on the other side, but at the same time, still be able to think about it and honor what we did lose that day,” said Fink.

Fink and many others lived through an EF-3 tornado on this day in 2018.

The storm wreaked havoc in this county community, leaving behind shattered homes and millions of dollars worth of damages.

But it’s one that’s brought the Nottaway Drive neighborhood closer together.

“We just all really take care of each other on a different level now. It’s not just, you know, do you need a cup of sugar, it’s, you know, ‘how did you handle that storm last week’ or ‘are the girls OK?’” said Fink.

Taking care and cleaning up areas like this took a community effort.

Debbie Habel says it was all about doing the little things, like providing small pieces to help rebuild.

“We did whatever was needed, so, like I said, it was a major contribution cause it finished the project and you know, with all they went through they needed a closing,” said Habel, Amherst County Habitat for Humanity executive director.

Folks continue closing that chapter, coming full circle and pressing onward.

But even as this area continues forward, that day will always stay close by.

“I don’t think it ever is too far from the minds of the people who were affected that day,” said Fink.

