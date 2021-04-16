Advertisement

Brazilian variant of COVID-19 detected in W.Va. according to Governor

Governor Justice holds press conference
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Brazilian variant of COVID-19 has been detected in West Virginia, according to Governor Jim Justice.

The new variant was detected in West Virginia within the last few hours on Friday.

During a press conference Friday morning, Governor Justice said it’s called the Brazilian P1 Variant. It has been identified in Berkeley County.

The State Health Officer, Dr. Anye Amjad, says there is one case in West Virginia. There are currently 497 cases in the US in 31 states.

The Governor says you should wear your mask and get vaccinated.

Dr. Amjad also says there are 129 break-through cases documented to date. This means someone gets the coronavirus if after they have been fully vaccinated.

