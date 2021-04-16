Bridgeforth Stadium welcomes back fans at 30% capacity this Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University Dukes are back at Bridgeforth Stadium this Saturday and for the first time in a while, fans will be allowed inside to cheer them on.

The stadium is open to 30% capacity, which allows just under 7,500 fans into the stadium.

The last time the Dukes played at home was in February, and at that time an Executive Order from Governor Ralph Northam limited the stadium’s capacity to 250 people, which only allowed athletes’ families to watch from stands.

Fans attending can expect some changes. All seating is reserved to account for social distancing and masks must be worn. There will be no tailgating allowed.

Kevin Warner, the Assistant Athletic Director for Communications at JMU, said they’re asking fans to not hang out in large groups.

He said while it won’t be a full house, student-athletes are excited to compete in a lively environment on Saturday against the University of Richmond Spiders.

“There’s an energy level when you can compete in front of a big crowd, an energetic crowd. That’s going to be a real lift to them when they run out of the locker room Saturday afternoon and they see and hear the crowd there to support them,” Warner said.

Not only will fans be allowed to cheer on the Dukes, but the JMU cheerleaders and the Marching Royal Dukes will be there, as well.

Warner said general admission and student tickets are still available for Saturday’s game at 2:00 p.m. For more information on tickets, click here.

