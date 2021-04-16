Central Virginia VA Health Care System administers 40K vaccine doses to veterans, spouses, caregivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Central Virginia VA Health Care System has administered 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans, staff, volunteers, spouses and eligible caregivers since it was made available.

Officials said two-thirds of enrolled veterans across the region have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and CVHCS’s goal is to vaccinate 100 percent of all those eligible and who want it.

“We are urging all who are eligible to receive the vaccine,” said Linda Nierman, a registered nurse and the clinic manager in Richmond. “We want all Veterans, spouses, and eligible caregivers to consider the vaccine, do their research, and sign-up for an appointment at the first opportunity. We are ready, we have our process refined and want to make the vaccination process as easy as possible for all who are eligible.”

All who are eligible for the vaccine can sign up online, here. CVHCS says it has ample supply, so those eligible should take the first opportunity to get vaccinated.

“Our appointment schedulers are keeping the clinic teams busy, here in Richmond and at our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Fredericksburg, Emporia and Charlottesville, which is great,” said Nierman. “We are all committed to this effort and want to continue to put vaccines in people’s arms. Our Veterans have been incredibly relieved and appreciative for the opportunity to receive the vaccine and we are happy to keep working until all who are eligible are vaccinated.”

