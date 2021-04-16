Advertisement

Central Virginia VA Health Care System administers 40K vaccine doses to veterans, spouses, caregivers

Central Virginia VA Health Care System has given 40,000 doses.
Central Virginia VA Health Care System has given 40,000 doses.(Central Virginia VA Health Care System)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Central Virginia VA Health Care System has administered 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans, staff, volunteers, spouses and eligible caregivers since it was made available.

Officials said two-thirds of enrolled veterans across the region have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and CVHCS’s goal is to vaccinate 100 percent of all those eligible and who want it.

“We are urging all who are eligible to receive the vaccine,” said Linda Nierman, a registered nurse and the clinic manager in Richmond. “We want all Veterans, spouses, and eligible caregivers to consider the vaccine, do their research, and sign-up for an appointment at the first opportunity. We are ready, we have our process refined and want to make the vaccination process as easy as possible for all who are eligible.”

All who are eligible for the vaccine can sign up online, here. CVHCS says it has ample supply, so those eligible should take the first opportunity to get vaccinated.

“Our appointment schedulers are keeping the clinic teams busy, here in Richmond and at our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Fredericksburg, Emporia and Charlottesville, which is great,” said Nierman. “We are all committed to this effort and want to continue to put vaccines in people’s arms. Our Veterans have been incredibly relieved and appreciative for the opportunity to receive the vaccine and we are happy to keep working until all who are eligible are vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP charge Harrisonburg man with impersonating law enforcement officer
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,608 on Saturday
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
VHSL Football: Stuarts Draft, Riverheads win region titles (4/16/21)
VHSL Football: Stuarts Draft, Riverheads win region titles (4/16/21)
Overnight Forecast 4/16/2021
Overnight Forecast 4/16/2021