Charlottesville opens electric vehicle charging stations

Car chargers inside the Water Street Parking Garage
Car chargers inside the Water Street Parking Garage
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — There are now two charging stations on the second floor of Charlottesville’s Water Street Parking Garage in an effort to promote clean transportation and businesses in the downtown area.

“Pulling into the garage there at Water Street gives you easy access to the pedestrian mall and all of the businesses there. If you need to spend two hours charging your vehicle there’s all sorts of options for you,” City of Charlottesville Parking Manager Rick Siebert said.

These charging stations were built in partnership with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, part of the Drive Electric Virginia initiative.

“We began talking with EVgo — the company that did the installation — about that. They looked at a number of locations and decided that Water Street garage best fit their model. It both supported downtown and it had pretty easy access off Interstate-64,” Siebert said.

Siebert hopes these chargers will help keep stores and restaurants open for business.

“We’re doing that to make it easier, more convenient to visit the downtown area, to visit Charlottesville, to live in Charlottesville, and to patronize the businesses in Charlottesville,” Siebert said.

The fee to use the charging stations go to the company, EVgo, and not the city.

