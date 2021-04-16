Advertisement

Commonwealth sees first cases of Brazilian COVID-19 variant

(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The SARS-CoV-2 variant P.1 was recently identified for the first time in Virginia with samples from two adults.

The first adult, out of the Northwest Region with a history of domestic travel during the exposure period, did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the illness.

The second adult, out of the Eastern Region with no history of travel, also did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the illness.

The P.1 variant was first identified with travelers from Brazil late last year, and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there is no evidence infections with this variant cause more serious effects.

As of Friday, the P.1 variant was located in 22 other states.

Click here for more from the Virginia Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP charge Harrisonburg man with impersonating law enforcement officer
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,608 on Saturday
Central Virginia VA Health Care System has given 40,000 doses.
Central Virginia VA Health Care System administers 40K vaccine doses to veterans, spouses, caregivers
Health officials plan for possibility of covid vaccine booster
Health officials plan for possibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster