Advertisement

Late spring snow hits Massachusetts

By AJ Burnett
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Ma. (WCVB) - A late spring snow storm covered the ground with powder in Massachusetts Friday.

“So yesterday I was out laying pavers and blocks and, ah, you know I was on a beach spreading some mason sand and now today, I’m out playing with the v-plow, so. I mean it’s New England, it’s April. I think it’s still fair game,” said Joe Rosa, a plow operator.

Back at it in Gardner, Massachusetts Friday as a fresh blanket of snow covered the Chair City.

Plows were called into action clearing heavy snow from roads and parking lots as the snow seemed to give more of a feel of February instead of mid-April.

Barbara LeBlanc was reminiscing about the 70 degree temperatures just last weekend and how she won’t be enjoying future warm-ups the same way for now.

“We had a screen house in our backyard that is now collapsed under the weight of the snow, so we have to get somebody to fix it,” said LeBlanc.

So while Boston and most of eastern Massachusetts decided to sit this one out, areas around Gardner are going to be digging out for a little while Friday. Snow was still falling with about six inches already on the ground.

“5, 6, 7 pounds, I gotta go all the way down to here to lift up, I can’t just flick it. So it’s just a little bit at a time, that’s what takes so long,” said one Gardner resident.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP charge Harrisonburg man with impersonating law enforcement officer
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,608 on Saturday
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
VHSL Football: Stuarts Draft, Riverheads win region titles (4/16/21)
VHSL Football: Stuarts Draft, Riverheads win region titles (4/16/21)
Overnight Forecast 4/16/2021
Overnight Forecast 4/16/2021