Late spring snow hits Massachusetts

GARDNER, Ma. (WCVB) - A late spring snow storm covered the ground with powder in Massachusetts Friday.

“So yesterday I was out laying pavers and blocks and, ah, you know I was on a beach spreading some mason sand and now today, I’m out playing with the v-plow, so. I mean it’s New England, it’s April. I think it’s still fair game,” said Joe Rosa, a plow operator.

Welcome to Massachusetts where it’ll snow today and tomorrow will be 60 degrees 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Uxz1dNm18p — 🤌🏼 (@sweetpiinnk) April 16, 2021

Back at it in Gardner, Massachusetts Friday as a fresh blanket of snow covered the Chair City.

Plows were called into action clearing heavy snow from roads and parking lots as the snow seemed to give more of a feel of February instead of mid-April.

Barbara LeBlanc was reminiscing about the 70 degree temperatures just last weekend and how she won’t be enjoying future warm-ups the same way for now.

“We had a screen house in our backyard that is now collapsed under the weight of the snow, so we have to get somebody to fix it,” said LeBlanc.

So while Boston and most of eastern Massachusetts decided to sit this one out, areas around Gardner are going to be digging out for a little while Friday. Snow was still falling with about six inches already on the ground.

“5, 6, 7 pounds, I gotta go all the way down to here to lift up, I can’t just flick it. So it’s just a little bit at a time, that’s what takes so long,” said one Gardner resident.

