Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages

(WHSV)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University has filed a civil lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages after the two parted ways acrimoniously last year.

The Associated Press obtained the complaint, which was filed Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court. It alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy.

Falwell’s departure from the Virginia university last August followed a series of personal scandals.

Falwell responded to a phone call seeking comment Friday with a text saying he was not available to talk. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney representing him in the matter.

