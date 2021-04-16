Mary Baldwin Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences students aid in COVID-19 vaccinations

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Students at the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences have aided in the Shenandoah Valley’s vaccination efforts. WHSV’s Simone McKenny took a visit to campus to learn more about why two students stepped up to help.

“When we asked our class if they wanted to participate the entire class stepped forward and said yes,” program director, Dr. Kent Diduch explained.

Following training, students in the Murphy Deming Physician Assistant program began aiding the Virginia Department of Health’s with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

“To be the one to give someone the vaccine, that can, could and may potentially save their life if they are exposed to COVID, it’s very humbling feeling.” PA student, Emma Lietz explained.

The students have went on to volunteer at vaccine clinic with Augusta Health and VDH from Lexington to Harrisonburg. The program recently helped with the vaccination of almost half of Middle River Regional Jail’s population.

“Going into this program, I had no idea the way that COVID would impact our community and the whole world really. Having a small little way to give vaccines in arms and helping prevent the negative outcomes of COVID, has been truly honestly a really great experience for everyone in our program,” PA student, Sophia Cook explained.

Cook says administering vaccines had been humbling, as she has recently lost her grandfather to virus.

“It just motivated me more to get out there and give people the opportunity that my grandfather never had to get the vaccine and help prevent them from getting COVID and saving lives essentially,” Cook added.

