National Public Safety Telecommunications Week highlights the important role communicators hold in the community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The week of April 11 through April 17 is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, commending the work of all safety communications employees.

911 dispatchers at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center (HRECC) and the Page County Emergency Communications Center walk us through a day in the life of an ECC employee.

“You never know exactly what the day is going to look like,” Stephanie Prytula with HRECC said.

Prytula said a typical day for a dispatcher starts with getting information from those who work the night shift, then getting ready for the 12-hour day shift.

Dispatchers log into their six computer screens, multiple programs and set up their desk space.

“Everyone has a different way that they want everything that is kind of the funniest part of the morning is watching everyone get themselves set directly right,” Prytula said.

Dispatchers and call takers work as a team to send assistance as quickly as they can.

“While the call taker is talking to you, there is somebody else looking at the information they’re putting in and dispatching whatever responders you need to you,” Prytula said.

Eugene Shifflett has worked with Page County ECC for 19 years.

“We normally work with the same partner, so it’s like being your own family,” Shifflett said.

The first question an ECC employee asks when they get a call is “where is your emergency?”

Prytula said this is the most important question because if the phone cuts out, they can still send first responders.

Each dispatcher has a different story of getting to where they are now, but all of them said the same reason for being a dispatcher; to help.

“I think my favorite part is when you talk to someone who is having what is probably the worst day of their life... no one calls 911 because they are having a good day, and you know when the responders get there that you have helped them make that transition from the worst part of their life happening to help getting there. Being that bridge between tragedy and something negative and help arriving,” Prytula.

Jessica Sonifrank with HRECC said the job is full of a lot of emotions, sometimes simultaneously, but knowing she is there for people means a lot.

“I get to help everybody and they don’t have to see me because I’m there, so I don’t have to get credit if that makes sense? Because I don’t want that, I just want to help somebody,” Sonifrank said.

Kayla Riley, Manager of Page County ECC said it is great to know the community is thinking of those working behind the phone calls.

“Oftentimes they are the voice, and you don’t see them, and sometimes they are sometimes forgotten about, but the community, in general, has made them feel very special this week,” Riley said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.