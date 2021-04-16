Advertisement

Northam: Textile-based engineering firm to expand in Staunton, will add 31 new jobs

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a news...
FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/Office of Governor Northam Press Release) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday Ryzing Technologies, LLC, a designer and manufacturer of textile-based engineering solutions, will invest $149,000 to expand capabilities at its facility in the City of Staunton.

According to a press release from Governor Northam’s office, the company serves the U.S. military and allied forces, as well as industrial, commercial and governmental clients.

The press release says the company specializes in engineered textiles, inflatable structures and prototyping.

Northam says this expansion will create 31 new jobs.

According to the press release, Ryzing Technologies was founded in 2015, after founders Ryan Gundling and Ryan Long participated in Staunton’s Bright Required Business Plan Competition. In 2017, the company was awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center.

The press release says the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Staunton to secure the project for Virginia and will support Ryzing Technolgoies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

To read the full press release from Governor Northam’s office, click here.

