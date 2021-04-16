Advertisement

Overlook Produce opens new market pavilion on Friday

The new Overlook Produce market pavilion is located just off Exit 240 on I-81 in Mt. Crawford.
The new Overlook Produce market pavilion is located just off Exit 240 on I-81 in Mt. Crawford.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures has outgrown its farm stand that was in owner Joe Ulmer’s front yard. Now, it’s expanding just down the road.

The new Overlook Produce market pavilion is located just off Exit 240 on I-81 in Mt. Crawford.

Ulmer said he knew they needed more space, but did not want to go far. The new location has more room for parking and more room for new products, too.

“We’re hoping to hit some other avenues and expand our canned good line, our baked goods line,” Ulmer said. “A lot of that stuff we make in-house. Some of it we’ll be sourcing from others in Virginia and around the states.”

Ulmer said they’re also looking to carry milk, cheese and frozen meals. He said about 90% of Overlook Produce products come from their farm or other farms within Virginia.

“People really love to come and buy food from someone that actually grew it. They trust that product a lot more when they can actually talk to the farmer that took care of their crops,” Ulmer said.

The new Overlook Produce market pavilion, located at 609 Friedens Church Rd., opens April 16 at 9:00 a.m.

For more information on Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures, click here.

