Advertisement

Protesters say Staunton Council is silencing the public by ending their ability to call in during meetings

Staunton business owner Ellen Boden speaking out against City Council's recent decision to end...
Staunton business owner Ellen Boden speaking out against City Council's recent decision to end the public's ability to call in during meetings.(NBC29)
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A group in Staunton is protesting City Council’s recent decision to end virtual meetings. It means everyone has to come to City Hall to participate in meetings, ending the public’s ability to phone in.

Staunton Council first allowed virtual participation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 4-3 vote, they ended it at their most recent meeting.

At the end of a budget work session, several concerned citizens spaced out in Council Chambers stood in protest. Wearing tape over the mouths of their masks and the word ‘silenced’ on the backs of their shirts, they took turns speaking out. They are demanding city leaders reconsider the vote that ended the public’s ability to call in during public hearings and matters from the public. They say all voices must be heard.

“Former councils allowed speaking, and not only did they allow conversation, they responded. And so there was a process of communication. And I believe that’s the silence that we’re finding,” said Staunton business owner Ellen Boden.

“The policy now being implemented by the Staunton City Council is disenfranchising to people who have comorbidities, who have compromised immune systems, to people who are disabled,” said Linda Revis with the Shenandoah Valley Poor People’s Campaign.

Council members who voted to end the uncodified emergency ordinance say more people are getting vaccinated and it’s time to get back to the way things were.

Council members opposed say there’s still a pandemic going on, and calling in allows more people to have a voice.

The City recently invested $180,000 CARES act money in technology to allow for Zoom meetings and call-ins. The equipment will also help them offer a video live stream of meetings starting April 22.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more
Phone Scam
Virginia State Police warning residents about phone scam
File image
Officials: 4 arrested after investigation into cocaine trafficking organization
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Ashley Renee Campbell, 27, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Ashley Renee Campbell

Latest News

Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
Virginia State University
VSU receives $1 million initiative for STEM program
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Virginia Tech Memorial
Virginia Tech commemorates 14th anniversary of mass shooting; flags lowered
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Three children, one adult dead in overnight Chesterfield house fire