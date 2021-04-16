Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center receives first baby black bear of 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WHSV) — A baby American black bear weighing in at only 2.8 pounds is temporarily under the care of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

The wildlife center received the baby bear on Friday, April 16, after the cub was found eating goat feed in Floyd County, Va. Officials say they kept a close eye on the little guy for hours, but the mother never returned.

With cooler nighttime temperatures, the wildlife center said officials had no choice but to take the bear in.

The baby bear will be transferred to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro on Saturday, April 17. Officials believe it is abnormal for a bear cub of this size to be out of the den this early in the season.

