Advertisement

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center receives first baby black bear of 2021

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke has received Virginia's first baby American...
The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke has received Virginia's first baby American black bear of 2021.(Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WHSV) — A baby American black bear weighing in at only 2.8 pounds is temporarily under the care of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

The wildlife center received the baby bear on Friday, April 16, after the cub was found eating goat feed in Floyd County, Va. Officials say they kept a close eye on the little guy for hours, but the mother never returned.

With cooler nighttime temperatures, the wildlife center said officials had no choice but to take the bear in.

The baby bear will be transferred to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro on Saturday, April 17. Officials believe it is abnormal for a bear cub of this size to be out of the den this early in the season.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP charge Harrisonburg man with impersonating law enforcement officer
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,608 on Saturday
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
VHSL Football: Stuarts Draft, Riverheads win region titles (4/16/21)
VHSL Football: Stuarts Draft, Riverheads win region titles (4/16/21)
Overnight Forecast 4/16/2021
Overnight Forecast 4/16/2021