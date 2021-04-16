Terry McAuliffe hosts gun violence prevention discussion 14 years following Virginia Tech shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fourteen years ago on April 16, 2007, 32 members of the Virginia Tech community lost their lives in one of the deadliest mass shootings our nation has faced. Now many Virginia politicians and gun violence prevention activists are speaking out, pushing for more gun control.

“Just a tragic day, not only for here in Virginia but the country and the globe,” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe said.

He hosted an online discussion on preventing gun violence.

“I remember the day clear as a bell,” Lori Haas said.

Haas’s daughter was one of the students shot on the Virginia Tech campus 14 years ago.

“I’m going to meet my daughter in a hospital, she’s alive, she’s well, she’s going to make it and how many parents are making this trip to pick up dead children?” she said.

Now Haas advocates for gun control. Another member of the panel, Dr. Joseph Sakran says gun control goes beyond the Second Amendment.

“One of the most important things that has happened over the past few years is the recognition that what we are facing is a public health crisis,” he said.

Sakran believes the effects of this crisis are seen day in and day out.

“There are young black men being slaughtered on our streets every day and those stories often go untold and so we really have I think both the opportunity and the responsibility to elevate those stories and make people understand this is a daily problem,” he said.

Haas believes state level agencies focusing on gun violence prevention are a good next step to curbing this crisis.

“Those same communities disproportionately affected by COVID are even more so disproportionately affected by gun violence,” Haas said.

