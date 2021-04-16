Advertisement

Three children, one adult dead in overnight Chesterfield house fire

Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss, NBC12
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three children and one adult died in an overnight house fire in Chesterfield early Friday, April 16, according to the Chesterfield County Fire Department.

Crews were called to the home in the 9900 block of Glass Road around 12:18 a.m. for the report of a fire.

Firefighters could see heavy flames coming out of a two-story home when they arrived on the scene. Officials later said they believe the fire started in a bedroom of the home.

Early reports came in that multiple people were trapped inside; four people needed to be rescued from a second-story window.

Eight victims were transported to a hospital, where three later died. The ages and identities of the victims have not yet been released

The cause of the victims’ deaths will be determined by the medical examiner.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more
Phone Scam
Virginia State Police warning residents about phone scam
File image
Officials: 4 arrested after investigation into cocaine trafficking organization
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Ashley Renee Campbell, 27, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Ashley Renee Campbell

Latest News

Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
Virginia State University
VSU receives $1 million initiative for STEM program
ERHS sends email to parents after school administration discovers student in possession of BB gun
Virginia Tech Memorial
Virginia Tech commemorates 14th anniversary of mass shooting; flags lowered