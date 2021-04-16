Three children, one adult dead in overnight Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three children and one adult died in an overnight house fire in Chesterfield early Friday, April 16, according to the Chesterfield County Fire Department.

Crews were called to the home in the 9900 block of Glass Road around 12:18 a.m. for the report of a fire.

Firefighters could see heavy flames coming out of a two-story home when they arrived on the scene. Officials later said they believe the fire started in a bedroom of the home.

Early reports came in that multiple people were trapped inside; four people needed to be rescued from a second-story window.

Eight victims were transported to a hospital, where three later died. The ages and identities of the victims have not yet been released

The cause of the victims’ deaths will be determined by the medical examiner.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

