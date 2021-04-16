VEC reopens online claim filing after two-week shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians can once again file new unemployment claims online after a two-week shutdown.

The Virginia Employment Commission disabled its online filing system to investigate reports of fraud.

According to reports from WVEC, while the online system was closed, new unemployment claims dropped significantly by 80% last week because in order to file a new unemployment claim you had to call VEC, and some say they are having a hard time reaching VEC agents over the phone.

A VEC spokesperson says they do not feel the drop in initial claims was the result of the online system being down.

Meanwhile, a class-action lawsuit has been filed against the VEC for ‘common failures’ regarding its unemployment insurance system.

