Virginia Tech commemorates 14th anniversary of mass shooting; flags lowered

Virginia Tech Memorial
Virginia Tech Memorial(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is remembering 32 people, students and faculty, killed April 16, 2007 through its virtual Run in Remembrance, including an offer to buy a commemorative t-shirt.

Through Sunday, April 18, anyone can take part in the walk/run, following COVID-related health guidelines.

The shootings took place in West Ambler Johnston Hall and Norris Hall. A student used pistols to kill 32 people and wound 17 more. The gunman then shot himself to death.

Get more information about remembering the victims and the memorial events by clicking here.

Caption

