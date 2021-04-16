Virtual conference addresses need for action against gun violence

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — “The Time Is Now” coalition, hosted by the Brady United Against Gun Violence Campaign, held a virtual conference Friday morning to address the need for the Senate to take action in passing preventative measures against gun violence.

The coalition also mentioned Thursday night’s shooting in Indianapolis during the virtual conference, as well as acknowledged the 14th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting, and began the meeting with a moment of silence for all gun violence victims.

Peter Read, whose daughter was one of the 32 people killed in the Virginia Tech shooting, says since that day, nearly half a million Americans have lost their lives to gun violence.

“In memory of my daughter, in memory of the victims of Virginia Tech and all the victims of gun violence, from that time until this and even before, I am asking everyone listening to act, and to tell your senators the time is now to act,” Read said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the shooting in Indianapolis was the 165th mass shooting this year.

Abbey Clements is a teacher and a survivor of the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

“My students who ran to the firehouse with me that day are in the 10th grade now. Some of them are asking the question ‘why haven’t we fixed this yet?’ Our political leaders let them down, and so many activists, survivors, impacted families and communities over the country with inaction on this public health crisis,” Clements said.

Greg Jackson, a survivor from an act of gun violence in 2013, says he advocates for investment in programs for victims and their families.

“The saddest thing about all of these mass shootings that we’ve seen is when the dust settles, the families and the individuals will not necessarily receive services to deal with their trauma. They won’t necessarily have a support or resources to relocate if they’re still in a harmful environment,” Jackson said. “Or get the mental health support or economic support if they take time from work. There are programs that do that and those programs have seen tremendous results.”

The group applauded President Joe Biden for his actions thus far, but urge him to do more.

