Advertisement

VSP charge Harrisonburg man with impersonating law enforcement officer

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Officials with Virginia State Police (VSP) say a Harrisonburg man has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after the individual allegedly attempted to pull over a motorcyclist on I-81.

Police say a “Be on the Lookout” was issued out of Augusta County on Wednesday, April 14, for a vehicle that was “driving erratically with flashing red and blue lights.”

Officials with VSP say a short time later, a trooper observed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with flashing red and blue lights along I-81 in Rockingham County. VSP says at approximately 5:05 p.m., the Rockingham County 911 Center received a call about a gold Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to pull over a motorcyclist.

Officials say eventually, the gold Chevrolet stopped following the motorcyclist and was located by a Harrisonburg Police Officer. Then, a state trooper responded to that location.

Police say the Chevrolet was being operated by its owner, Angel D. Troche-Rodriguez, 31, of Harrisonburg. Through an investigation of the incident, VSP officials charged Troche-Rodriguez with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Officials are still investigating the incident and why the vehicle was equipped with red and blue lights. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,608 on Saturday
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
VHSL Football: Stuarts Draft, Riverheads win region titles (4/16/21)
VHSL Football: Stuarts Draft, Riverheads win region titles (4/16/21)
Overnight Forecast 4/16/2021
Overnight Forecast 4/16/2021