VSU receives $1 million initiative for STEM program

Virginia State University
Virginia State University(VCU)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has selected Virginia State University for a new initiative for the STEM teacher shortage in the commonwealth. The STEM program has received $1 million.

HBCUTeach is a national initiative to recruit undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) majors at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to prepare students to become teachers. VSU is among the first HBCUs to implement the HBCUTeach program.

VSU students will be able to receive their secondary teaching certifications while also completing a STEM major without additional cost or increasing the number of semesters they spend in college.

Virginia is the first state in the country to allot public funds for this initiative.

“UTeach will help address our existing teacher shortage and create a pool of diverse, talented STEM educators who are equipped to ensure Virginia students have the knowledge, skills and mindsets necessary to thrive in the ever-changing, technologically advanced, global society,” Northam said.

The UTeach program is currently in use at 45 of the nation’s colleges and universities.

