Walk-in appointments available for CSHD COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) will be accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday, April 16, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the James Madison University (JMU) Convention Center.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are available for those aged 16 years and older at Friday’s clinic. Walk-in appointment availability is dependent on vaccine supply.

You can register for a guaranteed appointment slot by clicking here.

The JMU Convention Center is located at 895 University Blvd. in Harrisonburg.

❗️If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, head to the JMU Convocation Center from 2-5 this afternoon. Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District tells me they have many openings at this clinic and WILL BE ALLOWING WALK-INS AT THIS AFTERNOON’S CLINIC ONLY ❗️@WHSVnews — Cayley Urenko (@CayleyUrenkoTV) April 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.