Walk-in appointments available for CSHD COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) will be accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday, April 16, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the James Madison University (JMU) Convention Center.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are available for those aged 16 years and older at Friday’s clinic. Walk-in appointment availability is dependent on vaccine supply.
You can register for a guaranteed appointment slot by clicking here.
The JMU Convention Center is located at 895 University Blvd. in Harrisonburg.
