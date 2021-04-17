Advertisement

American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.

The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on Oct. 14.

There now are seven people aboard the ISS: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, came aboard in November on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, the first ISS docking under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP charge Harrisonburg man with impersonating law enforcement officer
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Windsor's police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after...
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more

Latest News

A Portland Police officer stand by following a police involved shooting of a man at Lents Park,...
Riot declared in Portland protests after police kill man
Peloton "Tread+" owners are told to stop using the treadmill after an incident involving the...
After child death, US says to stop using Peloton treadmill
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million
Police and fire teams arrive at the scene outside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis where...
Four Sikhs among victims of Indianapolis mass shooting
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
Prince Philip is laid to rest as somber queen sits alone