Dukes defeat Richmond, finish regular season undefeated

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 1 James Madison football team defeated No. 11 Richmond, 23-6, Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU finishes the 2021 spring season with a 5-0 overall record (3-0 CAA). Richmond drops to 3-1 overall (3-1 CAA).

The Dukes’ defense played well, limiting Richmond to just 200 total yards and two field goals. Richmond quarterback Joe Mancuso finished 9-of-24 passing for just 125 yards and threw an interception. JMU racked up four sacks and seven tackles for loss in the victory.

JMU QB Cole Johnson was efficient, completing 16-of-25 passes for 235 yards. He added a 31-yard touchdown run with 9:37 remaining in the 4th quarter on a 4th down play to help the Dukes solidify the win. Percy Agyei-Obese racked up 78 yards on 20 carries and scored a first-quarter touchdown for JMU. Antwane Wells hauled in four catches for 92 yards.

Watch JMU head coach Curt Cignetti’s postgame press conference here:

Both teams now wait to learn their fate for the upcoming FCS Playoffs. It’s anticipated that JMU will earn a top-2 seed in the bracket. Richmond is considered to be a “bubble” team. The bracket will be revealed Sunday morning on ESPNU at 11:30 a.m.

Despite finishing with an undefeated record, JMU does not claim the CAA Championship. A committee of Colonial Athletic Association athletic directors (which did not include the athletic directors at Delaware or James Madison) met Saturday evening and decided Delaware (5-0 Overall, 4-0 CAA) earned the league’s title for the spring season and an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs.

Delaware has been picked as the conference's football champion by a committee of ADs (not including Delaware and JMU).



Watch “TJ’s Three Takeaways” from JMU’s 23-6 win over Richmond:

