JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston

By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team lost to College of Charleston, 14-7, Friday evening in the series opener between the two teams in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

Charleston scored 10 runs over the first three innings to build a lead the Dukes couldn’t overcome. Conor Hartigan and Chase DeLauter hit home runs for JMU in the loss. The teams are scheduled to play against Saturday at 2 p.m.

JMU drops to 5-8 overall and 2-2 in CAA play.

