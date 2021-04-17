JMU men’s soccer wins third straight CAA title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team is the CAA champion for the third consecutive season.

The Dukes beat Hofstra is penalty kicks after going scoreless through regulation and the first two overtime periods.

JMU’s Alex Krakowiak, Rodrigo Robles, Tyler Clegg and Luca Erhardt scored their penalty kicks.

It’s the eighth CAA title in JMU’s program history and the first time the Dukes have had a three-peat since 1992-1994.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.