Online fundraiser set up for mother of deadly house fire victims

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the last call Beverly Rossano expected to hear from one of her one of her closest friends early Friday morning.

“My heart just dropped honestly I was speechless,” Rossano said.

Rassano learned that the devastating house fire on Glass Road in Chesterfield which claimed six lives included her friend Cynthia Seaborn’s family, including her two children.

“She was always there for her kids making sure they were doing what they needed to in school that they were happy,” Rossano said.

Rossano says she’s been giving Seaborn space to process the tragedy, but it hasn’t prevented her from trying to help. Beverly and the managers of The Boathouse in Hopewell, where they work, put up a fundraiser for Seaborn and her family.

“We had a conversation actually last week about people that need help and that when you want to give help, you don’t want to rob someone else of the experience of wanting to help you,” Rossano said. “The company decided that what would be best is to be able to donate to that, to have the funds for them to do what they needed to as far as any expenses, hospital, living expenses and funeral expenses.”

Rossano understands the road ahead for he Seaborn and her family will be tough, but she wants them to know they won’t have to face those challenges alone.

“We all love her and we just want her to be OK,” Rossano said. “She’s a great woman, she’s a wonderful mother and she deserves all the help that she can get.”

To view the GoFundMe, which has raised $12,000 as of Saturday evening, click this link.

