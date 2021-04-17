Stuarts Draft, Riverheads football teams claim region titles

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Stuarts Draft and Riverheads football teams claimed region titles Friday night.

Stuarts Draft earns hard-fought win over Strasburg

Stuarts Draft defeated Strasburg, 20-3, to win the Region 2B Championship Friday night. Strasburg took a 3-0 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Brady Neary but the Cougars scored 20 unanswered points to win the region title and advance to the Class 2 state semifinals. Aaron Nice scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Stuarts Draft offensive attack.

Stuarts Draft improves to 7-1 overall on the season. The Cougars will travel to play Poquoson in the state semifinals next week.

Riverheads rolls to Region 1B title

Riverheads dominated Central-Lunenburg, 56-7, Friday night to claim the Region 1B Championship. The Gladiators racked up 492 yards on the ground and led 42-0 at halftime. Zac Smiley led the way with 187 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season in the victory.

Riverheads improves to 8-0 overall on the season. The Gladiators will travel to play West Point in the Class 1 state semifinals next week.

