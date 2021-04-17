Advertisement

Sweet Nana Cakes is awarded a grant to help with pandemic relief

By Chelsea Church
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Sweet Nana Cakes in Waynesboro was recently awarded $3,500 from the Virginia, Lodging and Travel Association’s Door Dash Restaurant Operator Relief Grant Program.

Owner Shannon Tinsley said they had just moved to their new location on Jefferson Hwy., when the pandemic first hit.

They quickly had to rethink their entire business model by offering curbside and touchless pick-ups and increasing shipping options online.

She said she was worried about the future of her business.

“Everyone was just so unsure of what this virus was,” Tinsley said. “Everything came to a standstill for us.”

Out of nearly 700 business across the state that applied for this grant, Sweet Nana Cakes was one of the 128 businesses that was awarded.

“It’s so good to know that people love us and want to help us and understand that small businesses are the backbone of this community, that we support your kids, we give our money back to this community, our taxes, and it was amazing for us to be able to apply for this and get a little help,” Tinsley said.

She said the money will help keep her staff employed. She also bought a new freezer, as well as some tables for new dine-in options that will be coming soon.

“We’re going to start doing coffee and sit-down now that people are getting vaccinated and feel better about coming in and visiting us,” Tinsley said.

She said she feels very humbled to receive this help and to feel seen as a small, woman-owned business.

Eight other businesses in the Shenandoah Valley were also awarded $3,500 through this grant.

