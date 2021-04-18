Advertisement

Augusta Garden Club holds its annual historic garden tour

Community members were able to walk around downtown Staunton and see garden displays, but the tour looked a little different in the pandemic.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday kicked off Historic Garden Week, and the Augusta Garden Club held its annual historic garden tour.

The Garden Club of Virginia started Historic Garden Week in the late 1920s.

Only twice has the garden week ever been canceled; during World War II and in 2020.

The walking tours looked a little different this year because guests could not physically go into the houses and there was a limit on tickets sold, but Virginia Gillock, President of the Augusta Garden Club said they were grateful just to be able to have the event again.

“It’s been a really tough year for everybody and we’re hoping that walking around a beautiful garden, seeing some flowers and plants, and just seeing the possibility of what you can do in your garden should bring a little smile to everyone’s’ face. You know, bring a little hope and a little optimism,” Gillock said.

Funds raised by the tours will go toward restoring gardens throughout Virginia.

