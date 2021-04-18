Advertisement

JMU earns #3 seed in FCS Playoffs, to face VMI in opening round

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a 5-0 regular season, the James Madison football team was awarded the 3-seed in the upcoming FCS playoffs.

The Dukes will host VMI in the opening round Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

South Dakota State is the top seed and Sam Houston State was named the 2-seed, despite JMU being ranked as the top seed in the playoff committee’s previous ranking two weeks ago.

“We’ve been playing this lack of respect thing a little bit here the last couple games, with last night’s developments and then today’s,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti told reporters following Sunday’s announcement. “At the end of the day to reach your goals, you have to be successful week-in, week-out.”

The winner of the JMU-VMI matchup will play the winner of Missouri State and North Dakota, both of the Missouri Valley Conference.

