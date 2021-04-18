Ruckersville man arrested in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Police were searching for a Ruckersville man who was wanted for several felony offenses from many jurisdictions.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports Adam Lee Hovey had allegedly assaulted a police officer in another jurisdiction Saturday after a police chase in a stolen vehicle.

Hovey was spotted near Shenandoah. When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, Hovey ran away.

He was arrested shortly afterward and taken into custody.

Hovey is being held at the Page County Jail with additional charges pending.

Page County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators were assisted by Stanley Police Department, Shenandoah Police Department, Elkton Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the United States Marshals.

“I would like to thank all of our partner agencies, and the men and women who were involved in this incident. I am thankful for your safety, dedication, and perseverance, through the long days and nights of dangerous operations such as this,” Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage, said.

