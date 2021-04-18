Advertisement

Ruckersville man arrested in Page County

Adam Lee Hovey
Adam Lee Hovey(Page County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Police were searching for a Ruckersville man who was wanted for several felony offenses from many jurisdictions.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports Adam Lee Hovey had allegedly assaulted a police officer in another jurisdiction Saturday after a police chase in a stolen vehicle.

Hovey was spotted near Shenandoah. When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, Hovey ran away.

He was arrested shortly afterward and taken into custody.

Hovey is being held at the Page County Jail with additional charges pending.

Page County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators were assisted by Stanley Police Department, Shenandoah Police Department, Elkton Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the United States Marshals.

“I would like to thank all of our partner agencies, and the men and women who were involved in this incident. I am thankful for your safety, dedication, and perseverance, through the long days and nights of dangerous operations such as this,” Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage, said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Online fundraiser set up for mother of deadly house fire victims
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,305 on Sunday
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine

Latest News

An isolated shower and patchy fog early. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Ben's Overnight Forecast 4/18/2021
Clouds cleared out enough to get a shot of the Worm Moon. The first of four consecutive...
What’s up in the sky?: Week of 04/19-04/25
COVID-19 vaccine
Central Shenandoah Health District moves COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling to public website
Local farmers ask for patience from everyone on the road
Local farmers ask for patience from drivers on the road
JMU Lacrosse Team holds "Morgan's Message" game
“Morgan’s Message” is working to destigmatize mental health coversations within student athletics