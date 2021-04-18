Advertisement

Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.(Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Omaha police say 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

Police said Sunday that they aren’t seeking any other suspects.

Police say 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Lee Hovey
Ruckersville man arrested in Page County
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Online fundraiser set up for mother of deadly house fire victims
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,305 on Sunday
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine

Latest News

JMU Lacrosse Team holds "Morgan's Message" game
“Morgan’s Message” is working to destigmatize mental health coversations within student athletics
Police say Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the running board of the suspect's truck and...
Police: Man dragged, assaulted officer after mask demand
The suspect faces multiple assault charges for allegedly hitting a store employee with a piece...
Man charged with assaulting officer, fleeing police after mask dispute
An isolated shower and patchy fog early. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Ben's Overnight Forecast 4/18/2021
In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
Luke Bryan wins top ACM Award, but female acts own the night