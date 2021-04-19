AAA ‘Batteries for Trees’ program sets goal of planting 8,000 trees in honor of Earth Day, National Arbor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — With Earth Day (April 22) and National Arbor Day (April 30) right around the corner, AAA Mid-Atlantic is planning to fund tree plantings when drivers responsibly recycle their old car batteries and have them replaced by AAA.

This year, the “Batteries for Trees” program is setting a goal of planting 8,000 trees.

Here’s how the program works: AAA will fund the planting of a tree for every car battery that is replaced by AAA’s Emergency Roadside Assistance Service, or at a AAA Car Care Insurance Travel Center, from April 19 through May 2.

For drivers who are able to visit a AAA retail store or AAA Car Care location within the AAA Mid-Atlantic territory, a donation of $1 or more can go towards a tree planting until May 2.

All trees planted through the program will be planted in national forests through the Arbor Day Foundation.

AAA says nearly 100 percent of a car battery can be recycled due to its three major components — lead, plastic and sulfuric acid.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.