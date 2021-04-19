AG Herring asks Supreme Court of Va. to dissolve injunction blocking Lee monument removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring has filed a brief with the Supreme Court of Virginia asking for the court to dissolve the injunction blocking the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue along Monument Avenue in Richmond.

Herring is asking the court to uphold the Richmond Circuit Court’s ruling in Oct. 2020 that said the removal of the statue is lawful. The Richmond Circuit Court judge “found that the statue was raised against a backdrop of white supremacy and that it is against public policy to keep it up, but the ruling was stayed pending appeal.”

“The Lee statue has held a place of prominence in the capital of Virginia, sending a message of white supremacy and division, for far too long and it is time for it to come down” said Herring. “The continued obstruction that has so far prohibited the commonwealth from exercising its right to remove state-owned property must stop. I remain committed to ensuring that this stark reminder of a racist past comes down, allowing Virginia to move forward on its journey of healing and reconciliation.”

In the brief, Herring discusses “the statue’s prominent role in perpetuating Lost Cause propaganda and promoting racially segregated neighborhoods in Richmond.”

A number of Virginians, advocacy groups, and legal scholars were also expected to file briefs in support of Herring’s efforts.

The plaintiffs in the case are arguing that Governor Ralph Northam does not have the authority to remove the statue because it would violate restrictive covenants in deeds that transferred the statue, its pedestal, and the land they sit on to the state.

Virginia has budgeted just under $1.1 million for the removal of the statue.

To read the full brief, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.